General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 66,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

