FantasyGold (FGC) Price Down 4% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $46,717.42 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00138798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00169566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.63 or 0.99357470 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

