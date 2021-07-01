Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

MU stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

