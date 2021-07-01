HOQU 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, HOQU has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $362,531.68 and approximately $1.35 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.04 or 0.00699012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

