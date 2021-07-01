Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00006610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $173,363.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

