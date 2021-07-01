ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.65 Million

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report $723.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $298.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

CHX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,501. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 3.32.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

