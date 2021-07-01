$23.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $23.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $92.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

