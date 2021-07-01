Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $58.07. 1,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 358,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

