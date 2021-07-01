Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Expands By 196.1%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RIGMF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.06. 115,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,839. Ridgestone Mining has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.27.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.