Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 218,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.