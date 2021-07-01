Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

