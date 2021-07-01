Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RYES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
About Rise Gold
