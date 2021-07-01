Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 15,519 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. 8,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34.

