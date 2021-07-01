Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases 275 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $202.41. 49,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $111.68 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

