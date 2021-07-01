Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,676 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 35,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.