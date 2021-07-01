General Catalyst Group Management LLC Has $118.99 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC cut its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vroom accounts for about 4.6% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $118,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,834.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,102,251 shares of company stock worth $91,700,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.89. 21,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

