Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after buying an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

