Rain Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,124,950. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

