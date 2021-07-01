NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NKE traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.03. The stock had a trading volume of 584,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,671. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

