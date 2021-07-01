Barr E S & Co. Invests $308,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $484,272,000 after buying an additional 1,625,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,704,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after buying an additional 1,410,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 369,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,971,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

