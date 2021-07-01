eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. eBoost has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $11,019.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00408355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

