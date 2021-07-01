$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $140.51. 11,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

