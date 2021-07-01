$433.45 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce sales of $433.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.60 million to $433.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

McAfee stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,470. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.