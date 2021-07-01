Bytecoin Trading 239.1% Higher This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 239.1% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $264.82 million and $117,055.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.00624233 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

