Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

