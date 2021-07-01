Skye Global Management LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,234. The stock has a market cap of $331.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $118.90 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

