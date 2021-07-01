SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina Sells 2,196 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. 848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,794. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

