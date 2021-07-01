SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina Sells 2,196 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. 848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,794. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
