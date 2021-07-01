Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Short Interest Update

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BEEN remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819. Better Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

