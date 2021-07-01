JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.59

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 17364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Several research firms have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

