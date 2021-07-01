Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Decreases By 40.3%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 1,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,691. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.
Bionomics Company Profile
