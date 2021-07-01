Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Decreases By 40.3%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 1,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,691. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

