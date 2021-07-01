International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,047,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.

OTCMKTS BABWF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

