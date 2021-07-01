Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.06 and last traded at $258.99. 5,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 229,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Get Amedisys alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.