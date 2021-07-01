Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.27. 6,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

