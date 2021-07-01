Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 269,164 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

NASDAQ SLCR remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Thursday. 19,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

