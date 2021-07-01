Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,241 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bridgetown worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTWN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

