Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 470,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,955,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAHU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,859. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.