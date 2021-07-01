Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Shares Sold by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,603 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

