500,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,246. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

