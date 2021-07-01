Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,322,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,356,000 after purchasing an additional 639,017 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 106.7% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 35.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,155,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $114.37. 126,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

