HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 427,757 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $39.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

