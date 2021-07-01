Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $295.84 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00011444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00137610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00169745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,234.30 or 0.99943623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

