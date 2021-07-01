Venus Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.27 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $17.78 or 0.00053466 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $182.90 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.46 or 1.00064405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,287,308 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

