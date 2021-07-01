AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 5.3%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $71.21. 7,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

