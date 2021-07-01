$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $1.01. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 363.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54).

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

OCGN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 280,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,631,896. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 4.47.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

