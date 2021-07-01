Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 1,213 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106.5% during the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 287,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $888,001,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 265.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 82,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $253,924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 85,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $262,997,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $12.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,427.50. 92,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,754.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,322.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

