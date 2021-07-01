Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.80 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Keep Network has a total market cap of $137.80 million and $13.38 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 540,809,210 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

