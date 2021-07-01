Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biomerica by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

