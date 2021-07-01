RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,300. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

