Spring Creek Capital LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.3% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.71. 14,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.95.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

