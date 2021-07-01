ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Reduced by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.74. 46,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,287. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.