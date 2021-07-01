16,500 Shares in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Bought by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,620,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,638. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 195,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,182,728. The stock has a market cap of $796.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

